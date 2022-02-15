Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJRM Hosts Media Roundtable [Image 3 of 3]

    CJRM Hosts Media Roundtable

    GUAM

    02.15.2022

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, Guam (Feb. 16, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson holds a media roundtable at JRM headquarters in Asan, Feb. 15.

    During the meeting, Nicholson answered questions from local news outlets and discussed the potential placement of missile defense elements and facilities on Guam, the proposed Government of Guam hospital on DoD-leased property, and the military’s COVID-19 infection rates and response.

    The media roundtable highlights Nicholson’s commitment to open and transparent dialogue with the people of Guam and the Marianas.
    (U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2022
    Date Posted: 02.16.2022 00:03
    VIRIN: 220215-N-LS152-5703
    Location: GU
    This work, CJRM Hosts Media Roundtable [Image 3 of 3], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    MDA
    JRM

