CJRM Hosts Media Roundtable

ASAN, Guam (Feb. 16, 2022) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson holds a media roundtable at JRM headquarters in Asan, Feb. 15.



During the meeting, Nicholson answered questions from local news outlets and discussed the potential placement of missile defense elements and facilities on Guam, the proposed Government of Guam hospital on DoD-leased property, and the military’s COVID-19 infection rates and response.



The media roundtable highlights Nicholson’s commitment to open and transparent dialogue with the people of Guam and the Marianas.

(U.S. Navy photos by Shaina O’Neal)

