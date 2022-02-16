NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician Senior Chief Petty Officer Geoffrey Bird, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, inspects the underbelly of a P-8A Poseidon during a Scheduled Maintenance Inspection (SMI) on the flight line at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2022 Date Posted: 02.16.2022 00:10 Photo ID: 7053932 VIRIN: 220216-N-OZ224-144 Resolution: 4756x3171 Size: 4.42 MB Location: ATSUGI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VP-47 SMI - ATSUGI [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.