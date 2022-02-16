Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-47 SMI - ATSUGI

    ATSUGI, JAPAN

    02.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon J Vinson 

    Patrol Squadron 47

    NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Feb. 16, 2022) – Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Joshua Smith, assigned to the “Golden Swordsmen” of Patrol Squadron (VP) 47, performs maintenance on the wing of a P-8A Poseidon during a Scheduled Maintenance Inspection (SMI) on the flight line at Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, Japan, Feb. 16, 2022. VP-47 is currently deployed to NAF Misawa, Japan conducting maritime patrol and reconnaissance and theater outreach operations within the U.S. 7th Fleet (C7F) area of operations in support of Commander, Task Force 72, C7F, and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command objectives throughout the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Brandon J. Vinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Photo ID: 7053930
    VIRIN: 220216-N-OZ224-077
    Resolution: 5010x3340
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-47 SMI - ATSUGI [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Brandon J Vinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

