    609th Engineer Compony demo range, Hawthorne, Nevada [Image 7 of 7]

    609th Engineer Compony demo range, Hawthorne, Nevada

    HAWTHORNE, NV, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter Lowell 

    Nevada Joint Force Headquarters Public Affairs

    Soldiers with the 609th Engineer Company, Nevada National Guard, conduct a demolition certification range February 12, 2022, at Hawthorne, Nevada. This was part of the certification of their use of explosives to clear battlefield obstacles and enemy fortifications. They trained with a variety of traditional and improvised explosives to breach defensive concertina wire, simulated doors and windows, and other various structure panels. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter H. Lowell)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 20:57
    Photo ID: 7053828
    VIRIN: 220212-Z-JS625-189
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 14.19 MB
    Location: HAWTHORNE, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 609th Engineer Compony demo range, Hawthorne, Nevada [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Walter Lowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sapper
    Battle Ready
    Battle born

