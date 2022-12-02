609th Engineer Compony demo range, Hawthorne, Nevada

Soldiers with the 609th Engineer Company, Nevada National Guard, conduct a demolition certification range February 12, 2022, at Hawthorne, Nevada. This was part of the certification of their use of explosives to clear battlefield obstacles and enemy fortifications. They trained with a variety of traditional and improvised explosives to breach defensive concertina wire, simulated doors and windows, and other various structure panels. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Walter H. Lowell)
