    4th CMS electrical environmental [Image 2 of 2]

    4th CMS electrical environmental

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Senior Airman Jamie Ramos-Barrera, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical environmental technician, works at the solder station to repair connections on an F-15E Strike Eagle communication cable at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The aircraft communication cable enables aircrew to interact with each other, towers and aircraft maintenance personnel on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:31
    Photo ID: 7053685
    VIRIN: 220201-F-JN771-1020
    Resolution: 5141x3672
    Size: 10.29 MB
    Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th CMS electrical environmental [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

