4th CMS electrical environmental

Senior Airman Jamie Ramos-Barrera, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical environmental technician, works at the solder station to repair connections on an F-15E Strike Eagle communication cable at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 2, 2022. The aircraft communication cable enables aircrew to interact with each other, towers and aircraft maintenance personnel on the flight line. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

