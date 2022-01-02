Staff Sgt. Keya Rolland-Mims, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron electrical environmental technician, operates the Eclypse tester at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Feb. 1, 2022. The Eclypse tester minimizes the time troubleshooting electrical components on the F-15E Strike Eagle, reducing aircraft downtime and increasing aircraft availability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 19:31
|Photo ID:
|7053684
|VIRIN:
|220201-F-JN771-1004
|Resolution:
|5139x3671
|Size:
|8.44 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 4th CMS electrical environmental [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT