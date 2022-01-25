Staff Sgt. Marshall Harvey, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress systems technician, works on an F-15E Strike Eagle ejection seat at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022. An ejector seat is designed to save aircrew during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7053678
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-JN771-1009
|Resolution:
|4321x3086
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircrew Egress Systems [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
