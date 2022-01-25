Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aircrew Egress Systems

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.25.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Marshall Harvey, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress systems technician, works on an F-15E Strike Eagle ejection seat at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022. An ejector seat is designed to save aircrew during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aircrew Egress Systems [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

