Staff Sgt. Marshall Harvey, 4th Component Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress systems technician, works on an F-15E Strike Eagle ejection seat at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022. An ejector seat is designed to save aircrew during an emergency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

