Staff Sgt. Marshall Harvey, 4th Components Maintenance Squadron aircrew egress systems technician, inspects an F-15E Strike Eagle ejection seat at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan. 25, 2022. In an emergency, the ejection seat is propelled out of an F-15E by a rocket motor, carrying the pilot with it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 19:28
|Photo ID:
|7053679
|VIRIN:
|220125-F-JN771-1013
|Resolution:
|5072x3623
|Size:
|6.45 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Aircrew Egress Systems [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
