    SJAFB receives first snow of season [Image 2 of 3]

    SJAFB receives first snow of season

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Canopies protect F-15E Strike Eagles from snow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan 22, 2022. SJAFB received its first snowfall of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    4th Fighter Wing

    snow

    F-15E

    winter

    Strike Eagle

