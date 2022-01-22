A canopy protects an F-15E Strike Eagle from snow at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, Jan 22, 2022. SJAFB received its first snowfall of the year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kimberly Barrera)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 19:25
|Photo ID:
|7053677
|VIRIN:
|220122-F-JN771-1016
|Resolution:
|4939x3286
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, SJAFB receives first snow of season [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
