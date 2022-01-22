Date Taken: 01.22.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 19:25 Photo ID: 7053677 VIRIN: 220122-F-JN771-1016 Resolution: 4939x3286 Size: 6.37 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, SJAFB receives first snow of season [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Kimberly Barrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.