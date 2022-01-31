U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Rangel, 325th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, left, and 1st Lt. Adrienna Payton, 325th CONS contract manager, right, pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The 325th CONS mission is to provide a variety of contracts to support base functions, from the carpet in offices to multimillion dollar construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.15.2022 17:27
|Photo ID:
|7053602
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-PU499-041
|Resolution:
|6048x3614
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up
LEAVE A COMMENT