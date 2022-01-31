U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Rangel, 325th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, left, and 1st Lt. Adrienna Payton, 325th CONS contract manager, right, pose for a photo at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The 325th CONS mission is to provide a variety of contracts to support base functions, from the carpet in offices to multimillion dollar construction projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.31.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 17:27 Photo ID: 7053602 VIRIN: 220131-F-PU499-041 Resolution: 6048x3614 Size: 1.35 MB Location: FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.