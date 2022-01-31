Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up [Image 2 of 4]

    Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up

    FL, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Rangel, 325th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, speaks with a civilian construction worker during a site inspection at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The 325th CONS employed several local companies to assist in the demolition and reconstruction of Tyndall following Hurricane Michael’s devastation in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 17:27
    Photo ID: 7053600
    VIRIN: 220131-F-PU499-032
    Resolution: 6048x3845
    Size: 854.79 KB
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up
    Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up
    Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up
    Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACC
    TeamTyndall

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT