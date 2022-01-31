Rebuilding Tyndall from the ground up

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Patrick Rangel, 325th Contracting Squadron contract specialist, speaks with a civilian construction worker during a site inspection at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 31, 2022. The 325th CONS employed several local companies to assist in the demolition and reconstruction of Tyndall following Hurricane Michael’s devastation in 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

