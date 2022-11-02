USS Billings Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

220211-N-GF955-1543

CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 11, 2022) -- Lt. Christopher Maginniss, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), fires a .50- caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 11, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

