    USS Billings Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Billings Conducts Live-Fire Exercise

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Lau 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    220211-N-GF955-1239
    CARIBBEAN SEA - (Feb. 11, 2022) -- Senior Chief Information Systems Technician James Hartman, assigned to the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Billings (LCS 15), fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise, Feb. 11, 2022. Billings is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Lau/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 13:28
    Photo ID: 7053269
    VIRIN: 220211-N-GF955-1239
    Resolution: 5600x4480
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Billings Conducts Live-Fire Exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Aaron Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Southern Command
    50 Cal
    USNAVSO
    US Fourth Fleet
    USS Billings

