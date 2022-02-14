Sharon and Lynn Gardner pose in front of a C-5 Galaxy during an airshow in Muskegon, Michigan during the summer of 1986. The Gardners were visiting family in Michigan, where they also got to fly on a C-5 from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (Courtesy photo)

Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze