Sharon and Lynn Gardner pose in front of a C-5 Galaxy during an airshow in Muskegon, Michigan during the summer of 1986. The Gardners were visiting family in Michigan, where they also got to fly on a C-5 from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. (Courtesy photo)
Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus
