Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus [Image 1 of 4]

    Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus

    ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Sharon and Lynn Gardner pose for a portrait in a computer lab on Altus Air Force Base (AFB), Oklahoma, Feb. 8, 2022. The Gardners work on C-17 Globemaster III simulators at Altus AFB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Trenton Jancze)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022 11:22
    Photo ID: 7053025
    VIRIN: 220208-F-YW496-1001
    Resolution: 4383x2922
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Trenton Jancze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus
    Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus
    Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus
    Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Valentines Day: Love comes back to Altus

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus AFB
    feature
    AETC
    97th AMW
    Valentines

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT