    Why I serve: ‘I want to continue to be a part of something bigger’ [Image 2 of 2]

    Why I serve: ‘I want to continue to be a part of something bigger’

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.10.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benteal Y. Currie poses in a family photo. The human resources technician, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has followed in the footsteps of her father, Breal, who retired from the Army as a sergeant major. “My dad was very militant growing up, so by the time I went to basic training I was like, ‘this is nothing,’ I just played the game,” Currie said, laughing. “Let me tell you … if we left our room for the day and the bed wasn’t made or there was unnecessary things underneath our bed, he was flipping it, he was going to flip the mattress.” (Photo courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benteal Y. Currie)

    Why I Serve
    people first

