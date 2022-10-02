Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benteal Y. Currie poses in a family photo. The human resources technician, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, has followed in the footsteps of her father, Breal, who retired from the Army as a sergeant major. “My dad was very militant growing up, so by the time I went to basic training I was like, ‘this is nothing,’ I just played the game,” Currie said, laughing. “Let me tell you … if we left our room for the day and the bed wasn’t made or there was unnecessary things underneath our bed, he was flipping it, he was going to flip the mattress.” (Photo courtesy of Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benteal Y. Currie)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2022 Date Posted: 02.15.2022 00:44 Photo ID: 7052333 VIRIN: 220210-A-RV385-002 Resolution: 682x473 Size: 140.19 KB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Why I serve: ‘I want to continue to be a part of something bigger’ [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.