    Why I serve: 'I want to continue to be a part of something bigger'

    Why I serve: ‘I want to continue to be a part of something bigger’

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    02.10.2022

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Benteal Y. Currie is headed to the White House. The human resources technician, deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, with the Fort Bragg, North Carolina, based 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command, learned in the fall of 2021 that she was accepted to become part of the White House Communications Agency team. “This will be my first joint assignment," Currie said. "I love to learn and I want to see how we connect the dots in that particular organization.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Owen Thez)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 02.15.2022
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Why I Serve
    people first

