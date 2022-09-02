Spartan Brigade showcases Armored Formations On-The-Move Network Pilot

First Lt. Thomas J. Allen, assigned as the battalion communications and network officer for the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, provides feedback to Lt. Gen. Theodore D. Martin, center, Commanding General, U.S. Army Combined Arms

Center and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, and Col. Jason C. Slider, right, deputy chief of staff for the U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command, during a distinguished visitors day about his unit's experimental equipment set for the U.S. Army’s three-week Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2022. Each equipment set enabled different combinations of network communications, both on the move and at the quick halt, to enhance command and control for distributed and dispersed operations and survivability and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sean Minton)

