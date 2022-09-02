Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spartan Brigade showcases Armored Formations On-The-Move Network Pilot [Image 3 of 5]

    Spartan Brigade showcases Armored Formations On-The-Move Network Pilot

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Capt. Sean Minton 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Capt. Tanner G. Edmonds, left, assigned as the battalion intelligence for the 6th Squadron, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, provides feedback to Army senior leaders during a distinguished visitors day about his unit's experimental equipment set for the U.S. Army’s three-week Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 9, 2022. Each equipment set enabled different combinations of network communications, both on the move and at the quick halt, to enhance command and control for distributed and dispersed operations and survivability and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sean Minton)

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 19:23
    Photo ID: 7052008
    VIRIN: 220209-A-EP547-3002
    Resolution: 2016x1512
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Spartan Brigade showcases Armored Formations On-The-Move Network Pilot [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Sean Minton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spartan Brigade showcases Armored Formations On-The-Move Network Pilot

    forscom
    3ID
    Modernization
    PEO C3T
    Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield
    OTM

