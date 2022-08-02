Spartan Brigade showcases Armored Formations On-The-Move Network Pilot

Maj. Gen. Charles D. Constanza, center left, Commanding General, 3rd Infantry Division and Fort Stewart, Georgia, speaks to Washington reporters with Army senior leaders from the "Spartan Brigade," 2nd Armored Brigade, 3rd ID, and the Program Executive Office Command, Control, Communications-Tactical during the media day introductory overview of the U.S. Army’s three-week Armored Formation On-The-Move Network Pilot at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Feb. 8, 2022. Each of the three equipment sets tested enabled different combinations of network communications, both on the move and at the quick halt, to enhance command and control for distributed and dispersed operations and survivability and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Sean Minton)

