Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2021 [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This screen shot from Feb. 14, 2022, shows the front page of the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) page for the Fort McCoy, Wis., Public Affairs Office. The office was recognized with 18 monthly production trophies in 2021 by the Department of Defense-managed service. (U.S. Army Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 17:05
    Photo ID: 7051880
    VIRIN: 220214-A-A4608-134
    Resolution: 578x816
    Size: 126.04 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2021 [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2021
    Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2021

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    awards
    Wisconsin
    DVIDS
    Fort McCoy
    Sturkol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT