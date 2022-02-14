Fort McCoy PA Office earns DOD monthly recognition for 2021

Courtesy Photo | This screen shot from Feb. 14, 2022, shows the front page of the Defense Visual...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | This screen shot from Feb. 14, 2022, shows the front page of the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service (DVIDS) page for the Fort McCoy, Wis., Public Affairs Office. The office was recognized with 18 monthly production trophies in 2021 by the Department of Defense-managed service. (U.S. Army Photo) see less | View Image Page

The Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office (PAO) command information program maintains a busy daily schedule supplying stories, videos, publications, and imagery to the Defense Visual Information Distribution System (DVIDS).



For all of 2021, the office and staff received 18 monthly online trophies for their work.



Overall, the office uploaded 17,784 assets the Fort McCoy PAO DVIDS page, https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO — one of the most by a page in the Department of Defense in 2021. Assets included photos, news stories, videos, and publications.



In total downloads of assets from the page for 2021, there were 73,406 downloads of 32,745 assets. That’s the most annual downloads of Fort McCoy material since a page was established in 2017.



Fort McCoy’s assets also saw plenty of views in 2021 as there were 176,481 views of 31,302 assets. That was a significant increase from the 122,557 views on the page in 2020.



And with media subscription distributions of Fort McCoy PAO assets for 2021, there were 445,832 subscription distributions of 17,899 assets to 392 outlets in 34 states and 15 countries. (Note: These distributions note the sharing of assets with outlets and personnel subscribed to receive DVIDS and Fort McCoy-specific assets.)



With video analytics of page videos for 2021, it showed that 108 new videos were posted. Also, there were 33,960 video events, including 21,968 loads of videos and 9,946 plays.



In supporting the page in 2021, it included primary management by command information staff members — Public Affairs Specialist Scott Sturkol, who’s also the editor of The Real McCoy newspaper, and editorial assistant and The Real McCoy Online manager Aimee Malone. Others also contributing to the page were Kaleen Holliday; Bill Coppernoll; Christopher Hanson; Tonya Townsell; Kevin Clark, Cedar Wolf, and Greg Mason with the Fort McCoy Multimedia-Visual Information Office; Sgt. 1st Class Debralee Best with 86th Training Division Public Affairs; and Staff Sgt. Ryan Rayno and Staff Sgt. Ryan Tatum with 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade Public Affairs.



Other significant contributors to the page included personnel with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; the 88th Readiness Division; and the marketing staff with the Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation.



Following are the monthly DVIDS awards for 2021 for Fort McCoy PAO:



* Most Uploads by a Storyteller (Sturkol): January-December 2021. (That translates to the most uploads by a storyteller on DVIDS for the entire Department of Defense. This also was the case for 2019 and 2020.)



* Most Views by a Storyteller (Sturkol): January and February 2021.



* Most Uploads by a Unit (Fort McCoy PAO): February, March, June, and July 2021.



DVIDS is a “state-of-the-art, 24/7 operation owned by DMA (Defense Media Activity) that provides a timely, accurate, and reliable connection between the media around the world and the military serving at home and abroad,” according to its mission description.



DVIDS also allows media outlets to receive immediate, first-hand information and interviews with commanders and subject-matter experts directly involved with fast-breaking news. It also provides requested products to media organizations in a timely manner via internet distribution and satellite broadcasts. Additionally, DVIDS maintains a searchable archive of video, photo, print and audio products for interested media and military communities.



To see the Fort McCoy page on DVIDS, visit https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/FMPAO.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)