Director of Administration and Management Michael B. Donley swears-in Sasha Baker as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2022 Date Posted: 02.14.2022 15:50 Photo ID: 7051751 VIRIN: 220214-F-BM568-1013 Resolution: 4989x3603 Size: 4.57 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DA&M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.