Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DA&M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker [Image 4 of 5]

    DA&amp;M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs     

    Director of Administration and Management Michael B. Donley swears-in Sasha Baker as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.14.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 15:50
    Photo ID: 7051750
    VIRIN: 220214-F-BM568-1012
    Resolution: 4371x3077
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DA&M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    DA&amp;M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker
    DA&amp;M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker
    DA&amp;M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker
    DA&amp;M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker
    DA&amp;M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DOD
    Policy
    Pentagon
    OSD
    DUSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT