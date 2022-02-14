Director of Administration and Management Michael B. Donley swears-in Sasha Baker as the Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy, at the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Feb. 14, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 15:50
|Photo ID:
|7051750
|VIRIN:
|220214-F-BM568-1012
|Resolution:
|4371x3077
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DA&M Donley swears-in DUSD(P) Baker [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
