    Combat Aviation Brigade Air Assault [Image 5 of 5]

    Combat Aviation Brigade Air Assault

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. David Cordova 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, returns to base after successfully completing a simulated air assault mission at Fort Bliss’ Biggs Field, Feb. 11, 2022. 2-501st was responsible for infilling 120 ground personnel into an airfield as a means of assaulting and seizing the location. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

