A CH-47 Chinook helicopter, assigned to 2-501st General Support Aviation Battalion, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, returns to base after successfully completing a simulated air assault mission at Fort Bliss’ Biggs Field, Feb. 11, 2022. 2-501st was responsible for infilling 120 ground personnel into an airfield as a means of assaulting and seizing the location. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. David Cordova, 24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 15:52
|Photo ID:
|7051739
|VIRIN:
|220211-A-UT412-0005
|Resolution:
|1886x1183
|Size:
|976.79 KB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Combat Aviation Brigade Air Assault [Image 5 of 5], by SPC David Cordova, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
