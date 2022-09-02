Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Water Survival Course [Image 5 of 5]

    Water Survival Course

    OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Schriner 

    155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Dmitri Davila, 155th Air Refueling Wing boom operator, swims towards a life raft, Feb. 9, 2022, during a water survival course at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. This simulation helps prepare and train Airmen in the event of a water-based emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 14:48
    Photo ID: 7051560
    VIRIN: 220209-Z-MW698-1069
    Resolution: 6000x3992
    Size: 16.3 MB
    Location: OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Water Survival Course [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Alexander Schriner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Water Survival Course
    Water Survival Course
    Water Survival Course
    Water Survival Course
    Water Survival Course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Water Survival
    Offutt Air Force Base
    185th Air Refueling Wing
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT