Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing and 185th Air Refueling Wing leave off a life raft, Feb. 9, 2022, during a water survival course at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. This simulation helps prepare and train Airmen in the event of a water-based emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 14:48
|Photo ID:
|7051559
|VIRIN:
|220209-Z-MW698-1132
|Resolution:
|6000x3992
|Size:
|13.9 MB
|Location:
|OFFUTT AIR FORCE BASE, NE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
