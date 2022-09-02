Airmen from the 155th Air Refueling Wing and 185th Air Refueling Wing leave off a life raft, Feb. 9, 2022, during a water survival course at Offutt Air Force Base, Neb. This simulation helps prepare and train Airmen in the event of a water-based emergency. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander D. Schriner)

