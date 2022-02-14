As part of its longstanding commitment to bring movies to Warfighters wherever they are called to serve, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has launched a new program to provide movies to those installations not located near a theater.
Exchange Provides Free Movies for Military Members at Installations Lacking Theaters
