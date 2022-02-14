Exchange Provides Free Movies for Military Members at Installations Lacking Theaters

Courtesy Photo | As part of its longstanding commitment to bring movies to Warfighters wherever they...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | As part of its longstanding commitment to bring movies to Warfighters wherever they are called to serve, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has launched a new program to provide movies to those installations not located near a theater. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – As part of its longstanding commitment to bring movies to Warfighters wherever they are called to serve, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service has launched a new program to provide movies to those installations not located near a theater.



The new service replaces the VHS program that launched at Army and Air Force locations in 1986. Installations that officially request the service and are approved will receive a SIM card with 16 movies and a player. Movies can be downloaded from the SIM card to the player, which can hold up to 100 titles.



A new SIM card with 16 more movies will be sent monthly.



“This program is tailor-made for locations that do not have a theater on or near the installation,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “This new service, which is free, will improve the morale of Soldiers, Airmen and Guardians that are in locations lacking entertainment options.”



Installations interested in enrolling in the SIM card movie program can contact Exchange Theater Operations Tech Clifton Seigh at Seighc@aafes.com for more information and enrollment forms.