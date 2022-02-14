Always Keep Safety in Mind

PS Magazine has created a series of 11x17 inch "retro" posters that can be downloaded, printed out and hung in common areas to remind Soldiers and warfighters of the basics of caring for their vehicles and equipment while staying safe.

