PS Magazine has created a series of 11x17 inch "retro" posters that can be downloaded, printed out and hung in common areas to remind Soldiers and warfighters of the basics of caring for their vehicles and equipment while staying safe.
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 10:39
|Photo ID:
|7051248
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-EV437-1001
|Resolution:
|1100x1700
|Size:
|562.17 KB
|Location:
|REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Always Keep Safety in Mind [Image 5 of 5], by Demarrio Spence, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
PS Magazine’s retro preventive maintenance and safety posters available for download
LEAVE A COMMENT