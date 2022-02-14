PS Magazine’s retro preventive maintenance and safety posters available for download

Photo By Demarrio Spence | PS Magazine has created a series of 11x17 inch "retro" posters that can be downloaded,...... read more read more Photo By Demarrio Spence | PS Magazine has created a series of 11x17 inch "retro" posters that can be downloaded, printed out and hung in common areas to remind Soldiers and warfighters of the basics of caring for their vehicles and equipment while staying safe. see less | View Image Page

Redstone Arsenal, AL – The PS Magazine website recently started offering 11-inch by 17-inch retro posters that unit maintenance and supply leaders can print and hang in motor pool offices, maintenance bays, supply rooms and other common areas where warfighters congregate.



PS: The Preventive Maintenance Monthly was created in 1951 by legendary comic book artist Will Eisner to help Soldiers maintain their vehicles and equipment to the highest standards by having the latest and most accurate sustainment, supply and safety information.



PS started as a digest-style comic book, printed and distributed to military units around the globe. In 2019, it ceased producing a cartoon-illustrated magazine and became a completely online publication and readiness information portal.



While the new digital platform allows PS writers to disseminate important maintenance and supply information (such as NSN changes) to the field much more rapidly, as well as offers new content and downloadable materials, readers definitely miss the cartoons. Luckily, the PS staff has access to nearly 70 years of archival art, which it can repurpose to reinforce time-tested truths about preventive maintenance and safety. Sometimes, it’s those time-tested, foundational truths that are easiest forgotten or taken for granted. The retro posters are a visual reminder of the basics and putting them into action every day.



To download the posters, copy and paste this web address into your browser:



https://www.psmagazine.army.mil/Resources/Posters/



They're also available on DVIDS.



PS plans to develop new posters periodically, so check the PS website often to see if any new ones have been added.