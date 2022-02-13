Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 9 of 10]

    Cutlass Express 2022

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Oxendine 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    220213-N-MK618-0016
    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2022) – U.S service members teach international partners a class on defensive tactics during a course on basic visit board search and seizure (VBSS) procedures as part of exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at the Doraleh Coast Guard training center in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 13, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sara Oxendine)

