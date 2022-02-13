220213-N-MK618-0061

DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2022) – Col. Wais Omar Bogoreh, commander of the Djiboutian Coast Guard gives a tour of the Doraleh Coast Guard training center to U.S Navy Capt. David Feahnle, the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, left, Major General Khaled A. Al-Qumli, commander of the Yemeni Coast Guard, middle, and Cdr. Taylor Dewey, mission commander of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10 during exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at Doraleh in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 13, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sara Oxendine)

