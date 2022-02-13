Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 10 of 10]

    Cutlass Express 2022

    DJIBOUTI

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sara Oxendine 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    220213-N-MK618-0061
    DJIBOUTI, Djibouti (Feb. 13, 2022) – Col. Wais Omar Bogoreh, commander of the Djiboutian Coast Guard gives a tour of the Doraleh Coast Guard training center to U.S Navy Capt. David Feahnle, the commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, left, Major General Khaled A. Al-Qumli, commander of the Yemeni Coast Guard, middle, and Cdr. Taylor Dewey, mission commander of Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron 10 during exercise Cutlass Express 2022 held at Doraleh in Djibouti, Djibouti, Feb. 13, 2022. Cutlass Express 2022, sponsored by U.S. Africa Command and conducted by U.S. Naval Forces Africa, is designed to improve regional cooperation among participating nations in order to increase maritime safety and security in the East Africa regions. (U.S. Navy photo by Boatswain's Mate 2nd Class Sara Oxendine)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7051167
    VIRIN: 220213-N-MK618-0061
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 862.66 KB
    Location: DJ
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cutlass Express 2022 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Sara Oxendine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Coast Guard
    Djibouti
    6th Fleet
    US Navy
    cutlassexpress2022

