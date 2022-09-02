Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise [Image 4 of 5]

    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.09.2022

    Photo by NAVCENT Public Affairs   

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-N-NO146-1007 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Ships from partner nations participate in a photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (DoD photo by Lt. Craig Purvis, Royal Navy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.14.2022 04:27
    Photo ID: 7050921
    VIRIN: 220209-N-NO146-1007
    Resolution: 7488x1439
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise [Image 5 of 5], by NAVCENT Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise
    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise
    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise
    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise
    IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22
    IMX/CE22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT