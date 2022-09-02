IMX/CE 2022 Partner Nation Arabian Gulf Photo Exercise

220209-N-NO146-1005 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Ships from partner nations participate in a photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (DoD photo by Lt. Craig Purvis, Royal Navy)

