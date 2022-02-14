Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSBn-Benelux maintenance director oversees Dutch Ministry of Defense team at Eygelshoven [Image 3 of 3]

    EYGELSHOVEN, NETHERLANDS

    02.14.2022

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Mike Stovall is the maintenance director at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said he’s responsible for overseeing a host nation maintenance workforce who are all Dutch Ministry of Defense employees. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

