Mike Stovall is the maintenance director at the Eygelshoven Army Prepositioned Stock-2 worksite, Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux, 405th Army Field Support Brigade. He said he’s responsible for overseeing a host nation maintenance workforce who are all Dutch Ministry of Defense employees. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.14.2022 03:39
|Photo ID:
|7050904
|VIRIN:
|220214-A-SM279-921
|Resolution:
|268x365
|Size:
|53.43 KB
|Location:
|EYGELSHOVEN, NL
|Hometown:
|KEMPNER, TX, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSBn-Benelux maintenance director oversees Dutch Ministry of Defense team at Eygelshoven [Image 3 of 3], by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
AFSBn-Benelux maintenance director oversees Dutch Ministry of Defense team at Eygelshoven
LEAVE A COMMENT