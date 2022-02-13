IMX/CE 2022 Maritime Arresting Gear Training

220213-N-CR519-1099 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 13, 2022) Lt. Yoshihiro Kimura of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force fires an arresting gear launcher, designed to slow or halt a small vessel, in a training evolution during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb 13. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

