    IMX/CE 2022 Maritime Arresting Gear Training [Image 1 of 3]

    IMX/CE 2022 Maritime Arresting Gear Training

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    02.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220213-N-CR519-1038 MANAMA, Bahrain (Feb. 13, 2022) Able Seaman diver Stuart Harrold assigned to Echo Diving Unit 1 of the Royal Navy fires an arresting gear launcher, designed to slow or halt a small vessel, in a training evolution during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express 2022, Feb 13. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

