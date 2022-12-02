Mobile Bay conducts flight operations

PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) Sailors prepare for an MH-60R Sea hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, to take off aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

