PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 12, 2022) An MH-60R Sea hawk helicopter, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, prepares to land on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2022 20:43
|Photo ID:
|7050693
|VIRIN:
|220212-N-CO548-1195
|Resolution:
|2638x1759
|Size:
|299.43 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Mobile Bay conducts flight operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
