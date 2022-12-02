Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee visits Travis Air Force Base, CA [Image 4 of 4]

    Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee visits Travis Air Force Base, CA

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jose Aquilizan 

    349th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy C. White Jr., senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command, learn why the 349th Security Forces Squadron was named the AFRC Large Tenant Unit of the Year during a visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 12, 2022. Scobee and White visited the 349th Air Mobility Wing to learn more about its people, mission, accomplishments, and innovation efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jose B. Aquilizan)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 17:04
    Photo ID: 7050562
    VIRIN: 220212-F-FY718-0147
    Resolution: 5489x3921
    Size: 9.87 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee visits Travis Air Force Base, CA [Image 4 of 4], by MSgt Jose Aquilizan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Air Force
    USAF
    349th Air Mobility Wing
    Team Travis
    Reserve Ready
    Reserve Resilient

