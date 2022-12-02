Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee visits Travis Air Force Base, CA

Lt. Gen. Richard W. Scobee, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, and Chief Master Sgt. Timothy C. White Jr., senior enlisted advisor to the Chief of Air Force Reserve and command chief of Air Force Reserve Command, learn why the 349th Security Forces Squadron was named the AFRC Large Tenant Unit of the Year during a visit to Travis Air Force Base, California, Feb. 12, 2022. Scobee and White visited the 349th Air Mobility Wing to learn more about its people, mission, accomplishments, and innovation efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Jose B. Aquilizan)

