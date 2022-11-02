U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner (left), the commanding general of 1st Marine Division (1st MARDIV), and Sgt. Maj. David A. Wilson (second from left), the sergeant major of 1st MARDIV, pose with former sergeants major and retired Marines of 1st MARDIV after a ceremony honoring the division's 81st anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11, 2021. The 1st MARDIV is the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2022 Date Posted: 02.13.2022 16:53 Photo ID: 7050485 VIRIN: 220211-M-KJ825-0413 Resolution: 5429x3619 Size: 2.13 MB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jailine AliceaSantiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.