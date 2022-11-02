Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony [Image 2 of 4]

    1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Jailine AliceaSantiago 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Roger B. Turner, the commanding general of 1st Marine Division, speaks during a ceremony honoring the division’s 81st anniversary at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Feb. 11, 2021. Marines and Sailors of the division, both past and present, participated in the ceremony celebrating the oldest, largest and most decorated division in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jailine L. AliceaSantiago)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 16:59
    Photo ID: 7050483
    VIRIN: 220211-M-KJ825-0368
    Resolution: 6008x4005
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by Sgt Jailine AliceaSantiago, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony
    1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony
    1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony
    1st Marine Division Colors Rededication Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp pendleton
    USMC
    Rededication Ceremony
    U.S. Marine Corps
    1st Marine Division

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT