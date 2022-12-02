Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Civil Engineers Make Power Happen [Image 2 of 2]

    Civil Engineers Make Power Happen

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann 

    127th Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Steve Whitesell, an electrical power production specialist with the 127th Civil Engineering Squadron, demonstrates how to operate a generator with Staff Sgt. Jared Parker, on Feb. 12, 2022 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Electrical Power Production specialists ensure we always have electricity readily available by installing, removing and operating electrical power generating and control systems, automatic transfer switches, aircraft arresting systems, and associated equipment.
    With electricity being paramount to everything we do, this operation is critical to the Air Force mission, and the 127th Civil Engineering Squadron has job openings available!
    If you would like more information on joining the Michigan Air National Guard, call our 127th Wing recruiting office at 586-239-5511. Career information is also available at www.127wg.ang.af.mil/careers. Information on the Air National Guard is available at www.goang.com (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Schumann)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Civil Engineers Make Power Happen [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Schumann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Selfridge Air National Guard Base
    Air Force
    Michigan National Guard
    127th Wing

