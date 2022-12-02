Senior Master Sgt. Steve Whitesell, an electrical power production specialist with the 127th Civil Engineering Squadron, demonstrates how to operate a generator with Staff Sgt. Jared Parker, on Feb. 12, 2022 at Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Electrical Power Production specialists ensure we always have electricity readily available by installing, removing and operating electrical power generating and control systems, automatic transfer switches, aircraft arresting systems, and associated equipment.

With electricity being paramount to everything we do, this operation is critical to the Air Force mission, and the 127th Civil Engineering Squadron has job openings available!

Date Taken: 02.12.2022
Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
This work, Civil Engineers Make Power Happen [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Schumann