    IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf [Image 5 of 6]

    IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.08.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Helen Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220209-N-CR519-1297 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Ships from partner nations of Combined Task Force North participate in a photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.13.2022 02:41
    Photo ID: 7050282
    VIRIN: 220209-N-CR519-1297
    Resolution: 3741x2497
    Size: 704.6 KB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Helen Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5TH FLEET
    NAVCENT
    CUTLASSEXPRESS
    IMX22

