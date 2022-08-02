IMX/CE 2022 Photo Exercise in the Arabian Gulf

220209-N-CR519-1611 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 9, 2022) Ships from partner nations break away after participating in a photo exercise during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express (IMX/CE) 2022 in the Arabian Gulf, Feb. 9. IMX/Cutlass Express 2022 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving more than 60 nations and international organizations committed to enhancing partnerships and interoperability to strengthen maritime security and stability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Helen Brown)

Date Taken: 02.08.2022