    Hollywood Guard and U.S. Navy's Leap Frogs partner for a charity event in the skies above Malibu [Image 6 of 6]

    Hollywood Guard and U.S. Navy's Leap Frogs partner for a charity event in the skies above Malibu

    MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Carzis 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    The U.S Navy Parachute Team known as the Leap Frogs, jump from the back of a U.S. Air National Guard C-130J aircraft assigned to the 146th Airlift Wing during a local charity event above Pepperdine University, California, Feb. 12, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nieko Carzis)

